Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff, attorney general probing San Luis election issues

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
2020 Election
Associated Press

YCSO asks Arizona AG to investigate reports of possible election tampering

YUMA, Ariz (AP) — The Yuma County Sheriff's Office on Friday said it asked the Arizona attorney general to help in an “election tampering” investigation stemming from August 4's primary election.

Sheriff's Capt. Eben Bratcher said the investigation involved the possible mishandling or tampering with mail-in ballots in San Luis. The small city of about 45,000 residents on the border with Mexico is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Yuma.

Bratcher said the investigation was launched after the Yuma County Recorder's Office received “multiple complaints” about possible election tampering on Tuesday. The Recorder's Office processed ballots from the election and turned over evidence to the sheriff's office.

>> Arizona Primary Election results: fox10phoenix.com/elections

The sheriff asked Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office to assist with the probe on Friday. Brnovich spokesman Ryan Anderson confirmed they were asked to help but referred questions to the sheriff's office.

Bratcher said the investigation was “very preliminary” and the goal is to ensure the integrity of the election.

In addition to primary elections for the state Legislature and corporation commission, residents of San Luis weighed in on races for county offices and city council members.

Continuing Coverage

McSally proposes 7 debates as Arizona Senate race heats up
slideshow

McSally proposes 7 debates as Arizona Senate race heats up

McSally proposed an unusually large number of debates for a sitting senator with the bully-pulpit advantages of incumbency, but she must overcome a fundraising and polling deficit in a race that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. Several other vulnerable GOP senators from other states have similarly proposed large numbers of debates.

Arizona court rulings move recreational marijuana, justice reform measures closer to ballot
slideshow

Arizona court rulings move recreational marijuana, justice reform measures closer to ballot

Two ballot measures, including a measure that will legalize recreational marijuana, are one step closer to making it on the November ballot.

Joe Arpaio loses bid to win back Maricopa County Sheriff position
slideshow

Joe Arpaio loses bid to win back Maricopa County Sheriff position

The Associated Press is reporting that former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has failed in an attempt to win back his old office.

Tune in to FOX 10 for the latest news: