Sheriff believes Kenosha shooter was part of group that requested he authorize civilians to make arrests

City leaders, Kenosha police and Kenosha's mayor spoke out Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 26 following a deadly night in Kenosha, the third night of demonstrations following the police shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday. A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested after two people were shot to death Tuesday night -- violence condemned by officials who told people not to bring guns to the protests so trained law enforcement can do their job.

City and county leaders vowed to be tougher on people who are out past the 7 p.m. curfew, in effect through Sunday, Aug. 30 east of I-94.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth

"We are going to be very assertive," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. "If you don't follow the curfew, we will take you into custody."

The warning from Sheriff Beth came three days of mass destruction of property around Kenosha, and the two lives lost.

Shooting on third night of protests in Kenosha

Witness cellphone cameras captured an individual shooting into a crowd of people in the street, as well as into a parking lot, killing the two victims and wounding a third. Beth believes the shooter was part of a group that called him Tuesday, requesting that he authorize civilians to make arrests.

"And I'm like, 'Oh, hell no,'" said Sheriff Beth. "Once I deputize somebody, they are a liability to me and the state of Wisconsin."

Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis

Yet prior to the shooting, law enforcement can be seen on another video that's legally protected handing out water bottles and thanking a person who looks similar to the shooter -- clearly armed and out past curfew. Police Chief Dan Miskinis said he wasn't aware of the interaction.

"We're done talking about that," said Chief Miskinis.

Jacob Blake

Miskinis was also unable to answer questions about the police shooting of Blake Sunday -- urging protesters to remain peaceful and patient while the Wisconsin Department of Justice concludes its investigation.

"Not only is it bad for the community, it takes away from the message, which is racial tension and police," said Chief Miskinis.

That's an issue Mayor John Antaramian vowed to resolve.

"We will work with the minority community to move forward and make this a better place to live," said Antaramian.