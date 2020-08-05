Sheriff: Boy says he made up kidnapping allegations in Everett

Update Aug. 6:

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the boy now says he made up the story:

"The juvenile in this case came to police and reported that he made up the allegations of the 44-year-old attempting to kidnap him. The juvenile reported being in the apartment complex parking lot and hearing a noise from the woods, which he thought may be an animal, so he said he walked into the woods and found the 44-year-old’s tent. The juvenile reported opening the tent and seeing the man sleeping with a unicorn pillow and saw the dolls inside the tent. The boy said he was fearful he would get in trouble for being back there and said he made up the alleged attack. Special Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate this incident and are working with the prosecuting attorney’s office."

Previous Story:

A 44-year-old man is behind bars in Snohomish County for reportedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old boy in South Everett.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Tuesday morning to an attempted kidnapping at apartment complex on 4th Avenue West near Mariner High School.

Advertisement

Deputies said the victim, a 12-year-old boy, was running through the complex when the man came out of the woods and tried to grab him.

The 44-year-old man was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a mask, deputies said. The child told police he stomped on the man's foot and elbowed him to escape his grip.

He was able to run to the complex's office and alert staff members, who then called 911.

Deputies said they searched the woods nearby and found a 44-year-old man sitting inside a tent. He was wearing a hat with fake hair attached, a black mask and a black hoodie.

What's also disturbing is that the suspect had a unicorn pillow and multiple dolls with genitalia drawn on them in his tent. The 44 year-old man was arrested without incident and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for attempted kidnapping.