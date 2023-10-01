Shocking animal abuse investigation; good samaritan killed in crash: this week's top stories

Arizona Crime Files: Sept. 24-30
Our top crime stories for the week of Sept. 24: New developments in an animal, elder abuse case in Chandler; a drive-by shooting at a Walmart parking lot; rampant drug use near a Phoenix rehab center; a deadly Apache Junction barricade situation; and a shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood that sounded like an "Old West gun battle."
PHOENIX - This week's top stories include details on a shocking Chandler animal and adult abuse investigation. Another trending story is a fire that burned at an East Valley landfill. Here are the top stories from Sept. 24-30.
1. Animal and adult abuse investigation shocks Chandler residents
It's a case that has sent shockwaves Arizona, as well as creating a firestorm of controversy on social media. Here's what you should know about a police investigation in the Phoenix area that include allegations of animal abuse, in addition to allegations of abuse involving a vulnerable adult.
2. Family in mourning after crash kills good samaritan
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that shut down the Loop 202 at 32nd Street early Sunday morning.
3. Residents fed up over nearby rehab center
People living in a central Phoenix neighborhood say the opioid crisis is on their doorstep. Residents in the area say drug use and suspicious activity are linked to a nearby rehab facility.
4. Landfill fire lit up night sky over East Valley
Crews are battling a fire at the Salt River Landfill in the East Valley.
5. Woman arrested following West Valley drive-by shooting
A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Goodyear.
6. A real-life Miss Congeniality
One can be forgiven for saying that life is imitating art in the case of a Tempe Police officer who will represent Arizona in the Miss USA Pageant.
7. The latest consumer recalls
Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons.
8. Tragic crash near Glendale high school
Investigators say 34-year-old Alaina Gallegos was driving 80 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone northbound on 47th Avenue when she ran a red light and hit another vehicle.
9. Animal cruelty investigation in another East Valley city
As an investigation into an animal cruelty case continues in Chandler, police in another East Valley city are investigating a separate animal cruelty case, with dozens of dogs found in conditions deemed to be deplorable.
10. Ex-firefighter sentenced for setting ex's home alight
Eric Donald Jones, 43, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after being found guilty of arson, endangerment, criminal damage, assault, and a weapons charge, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Sept. 29.