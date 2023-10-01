Shocking animal abuse investigation; good samaritan killed in crash: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include details on a shocking Chandler animal and adult abuse investigation. Another trending story is a fire that burned at an East Valley landfill. Here are the top stories from Sept. 24-30.

1. Animal and adult abuse investigation shocks Chandler residents

2. Family in mourning after crash kills good samaritan

3. Residents fed up over nearby rehab center

4. Landfill fire lit up night sky over East Valley

5. Woman arrested following West Valley drive-by shooting

6. A real-life Miss Congeniality

7. The latest consumer recalls

8. Tragic crash near Glendale high school

9. Animal cruelty investigation in another East Valley city

10. Ex-firefighter sentenced for setting ex's home alight