Shocking animal abuse investigation; good samaritan killed in crash: this week's top stories

By
Published 
Updated 5:09PM
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Crime Files: Sept. 24-30

Our top crime stories for the week of Sept. 24: New developments in an animal, elder abuse case in Chandler; a drive-by shooting at a Walmart parking lot; rampant drug use near a Phoenix rehab center; a deadly Apache Junction barricade situation; and a shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood that sounded like an "Old West gun battle."

PHOENIX - This week's top stories include details on a shocking Chandler animal and adult abuse investigation. Another trending story is a fire that burned at an East Valley landfill. Here are the top stories from Sept. 24-30.

1. Animal and adult abuse investigation shocks Chandler residents

Charges dropped against Arizona animal abuse suspect: Here's what to know
Charges dropped against Arizona animal abuse suspect: Here's what to know

It's a case that has sent shockwaves Arizona, as well as creating a firestorm of controversy on social media. Here's what you should know about a police investigation in the Phoenix area that include allegations of animal abuse, in addition to allegations of abuse involving a vulnerable adult.

2. Family in mourning after crash kills good samaritan

Good Samaritan killed in crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix
Good Samaritan killed in crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that shut down the Loop 202 at 32nd Street early Sunday morning.

3. Residents fed up over nearby rehab center

‘Time bomb’: Residents living next to Phoenix rehab center are fed up, claim drug use is rampant
‘Time bomb’: Residents living next to Phoenix rehab center are fed up, claim drug use is rampant

People living in a central Phoenix neighborhood say the opioid crisis is on their doorstep. Residents in the area say drug use and suspicious activity are linked to a nearby rehab facility.

4. Landfill fire lit up night sky over East Valley

Crews battle fire at Salt River Landfill in East Valley
Crews battle fire at Salt River Landfill in East Valley

Crews are battling a fire at the Salt River Landfill in the East Valley.

5. Woman arrested following West Valley drive-by shooting

Woman arrested in drive-by shooting at Goodyear Walmart
Woman arrested in drive-by shooting at Goodyear Walmart

A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Goodyear.

6. A real-life Miss Congeniality

Miss USA: Tempe Police officer representing Arizona at national pageant
Miss USA: Tempe Police officer representing Arizona at national pageant

One can be forgiven for saying that life is imitating art in the case of a Tempe Police officer who will represent Arizona in the Miss USA Pageant.

7. The latest consumer recalls

Latest consumer product recalls: Moldy mattresses sold at Costco, 3.4M Kia and Hyundai vehicles
Latest consumer product recalls: Moldy mattresses sold at Costco, 3.4M Kia and Hyundai vehicles

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons.

8. Tragic crash near Glendale high school

Woman was speeding, ran red light before causing deadly crash near Glendale high school: PD
Woman was speeding, ran red light before causing deadly crash near Glendale high school: PD

Investigators say 34-year-old Alaina Gallegos was driving 80 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone northbound on 47th Avenue when she ran a red light and hit another vehicle.

9. Animal cruelty investigation in another East Valley city

Gilbert Police investigating animal cruelty case; 18 dogs taken from property
Gilbert Police investigating animal cruelty case; 18 dogs taken from property

As an investigation into an animal cruelty case continues in Chandler, police in another East Valley city are investigating a separate animal cruelty case, with dozens of dogs found in conditions deemed to be deplorable.

10. Ex-firefighter sentenced for setting ex's home alight

Former Arizona firefighter sentenced for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire
Former Arizona firefighter sentenced for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire

Eric Donald Jones, 43, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after being found guilty of arson, endangerment, criminal damage, assault, and a weapons charge, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Sept. 29.