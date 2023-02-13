Expand / Collapse search
Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 man dead, another hurt

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded to an emergency call of a fight at around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 12 near 39th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Once at the scene, officers found a car stopped in the roadway with three people inside. Two men inside the car had been shot. The third person, a woman, was not hurt.

Both men were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One of the men, 19-year-old Ramiro Melendez Lopez, died at the hospital. The second man is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

