Driver dies after single-car crash in north Scottsdale

By Brent Corrado
Published 
North Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police say one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Monday in north Scottsdale.

According to police, the crash happened on Feb. 13 at Pima Road and Downing Olson.

Two people were inside the car when it crashed. The unidentified driver was taken to a hospital where they later died. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Southbound Pima Road is closed at Hualapai due to the investigation. Drivers are advised to use Scottsdale or Hayden Roads as alternates.

downing scottsdale crash

Police say one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 13 in north Scottsdale.

