Armed suspect who was chasing woman shot, killed by police in Avondale

Police say an armed man who was chasing a woman during a family fight at an Avondale apartment complex was shot and killed by officers late Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the apartment complex near Dysart and Buckeye Roads at 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 after receiving reports of a man with a gun chasing a woman.

Once at the scene, police say they encountered the armed suspect who "posed an immediate deadly threat to the officers on scene, therefore officers were forced to fire upon the adult male," the department said.

The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman nor any officers were hurt.

"Avondale Police is on scene, and we're receiving assistance from other jurisdictions in the area, including Phoenix Police, on securing the scene," Ofc. Daniel Benavidez said. "This investigation will be investigated by a response team from the west Valley – a team of investigators that come in response to these types of incidents."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: