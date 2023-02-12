Man reported for 'erratic' behavior dies in Phoenix Police custody

A man died while in Phoenix Police custody on Saturday, and an investigation is underway.

Officers were called to an area near 44th Street and McDowell for reports of a man acting erratically and breaking windows.

"When officers arrived, they saw an adult man matching the description of the subject," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix PD. "Officers detained the man by placing him in handcuffs."

Officers say they had to use leg restraints because of his "continued erratic behavior."

The man, described as only being in his 40s, became unresponsive while being taken to the hospital. He died while being treated by paramedics.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

"This will be treated as a critical incident and will be the subject of both an administrative and criminal investigation," said Sgt. Bower.

More Arizona headlines