Boy killed in Phoenix hit-and-run: What we know so far

A boy was killed in a hit-and-run in Phoenix Saturday night, the police department says on Feb. 11.

At around 5 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road, police say a boy stepped off the sidewalk and into the street when the driver of a "4-door lifted maroon or faded red colored truck with chrome strip across the door" struck him.

Police responded to the scene and found the boy in the roadway with critical injuries. He died at the hospital and hasn't been identified.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).