Man shot, killed in north Phoenix for refusing to buy fentanyl

Phoenix Police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed near 43rd Avenue and Olive on April 15.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on April 15. Officers reportedly found 23-year-old Andrew Austin with gunshot wounds, and he later died at the hospital.

According to a witness, three men had approached Austin asking if he wanted to buy fentanyl. When he refused, he was shot.

Surveillance video showed 22-year-old Aeneas Harman shooting the victim, court documents said.

Police say they were able to identify Harman because of the face tattoos from his prison mugshot.

The 22-year-old had been released from prison less than a year ago after serving time for aggravated assault and theft.

Aeneas Harman

