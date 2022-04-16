Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
8
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

Man shot, killed in north Phoenix for refusing to buy fentanyl

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated May 6, 2022
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly shooting in north Phoenix under investigation

Phoenix police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was found shot near 43rd Avenue and Olive on April 15.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed near 43rd Avenue and Olive on April 15.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on April 15. Officers reportedly found 23-year-old Andrew Austin with gunshot wounds, and he later died at the hospital.

According to a witness, three men had approached Austin asking if he wanted to buy fentanyl. When he refused, he was shot.

Surveillance video showed 22-year-old Aeneas Harman shooting the victim, court documents said. 

Police say they were able to identify Harman because of the face tattoos from his prison mugshot.

The 22-year-old had been released from prison less than a year ago after serving time for aggravated assault and theft.

Aeneas Harman

Aeneas Harman

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: