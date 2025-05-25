Shooting in Old Town Scottsdale; South American Theft Group arrested in Scottsdale | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a shooting in Old Town Scottsdale that has one suspect on the loose to seven members of a South American Theft Group that were arrested in Scottsdale, here's a look at the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, May 25, 2025.
1. Shooting in Old Town Scottsdale leaves 1 hurt
Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left at least one person injured in Old Town Scottsdale.
2. South American Theft Group members arrested
A group of seven people were arrested for a string of burglaries in Scottsdale.
3. North Phoenix shooting leaves 1 person dead, another injured
Two people were shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Phoenix.
4. Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
An officer and another man are in the hospital for an officer-involved shooting incident in Phoenix.
5. Toddler recovering from rattlesnake bites
A 15-month-old Arizona girl is recovering at home after being bitten twice by a rattlesnake while playing outside earlier this month.