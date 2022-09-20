Expand / Collapse search
Shootout in Phoenix leaves man dead, teenager injured: police

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a teenager is hurt following a shooting in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michael Medina, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The teenage suspect in the shooting was found shot nearby. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Medina opened fire at the teen, who then returned fire.

"Details about what led up to the shooting are still under investigation," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. "The suspect was released pending further investigation."

Police say the case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

