Shoplifting suspect dies after being shot by Phoenix officer: PD

A reported shoplifting incident at a Phoenix convenience store led to a deadly officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night.

Phoenix Police say the incident happened at 11:45 p.m. on May 7 near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

An officer on patrol in the area was met by a convenience store employee who said shoplifting had just occurred. The employee pointed out two people nearby as the suspects.

When the officer tried to confront the two people, one ran southbound on 35th Avenue while the other ran eastbound on Roosevelt Street. The officer followed the man running eastbound.

Police say at some point during the foot pursuit, the man pulled out a gun and began shooting toward the officer, striking his patrol car.

"The officer returned fire at the man striking him at least once," Sgt. Robert Scherer said. "The man was detained and transported to a nearby hospital. He did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased."

The suspect was not identified. The second suspect was not found.

The officer was not hurt.

The intersection of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt is shut down due to the investigation.

The shooting happened near Carl Hayden High School. Officials say classes will have a late start of 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Map of where the shooting happened