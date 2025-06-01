Shoplifting suspects jump off bridge on I-10 in Goodyear, PD says

The Brief Two people accused of shoplifting allegedly jumped off a bridge on I-10 in Goodyear while trying to flee from police, the department said. They're in the hospital in critical condition, and have not been identified. There's no word on what they allegedly stole.



Two alleged shoplifters are in critical condition after jumping off a bridge on I-10 in Goodyear on Sunday night, police said.

What we know:

It all started around 5:30 p.m. on June 1 when officers were called to the area of Dysart and McDowell roads for reports of shoplifting.

"The caller gave a vehicle description and said the vehicle was still in the parking lot. Officers arrived and located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield, eventually stopping on the I-10 freeway near Dysart," Goodyear Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said.

A man and woman reportedly got out of the car and jumped off the highway's bridge. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three others stayed inside the car and were detained, Sgt. Reeson said.

This incident remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

No names were released in this case.

Police didn't say where the alleged shoplifting happened, or what they reportedly stole.

Map of the area where the incident happened: