Silent Witness: Men accused of stealing alcohol, cigarettes from Circle K in Phoenix

Phoenix Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera reportedly stealing alcohol and cigarettes from a Circle K near 27th Avenue and Dunlap on Jan. 13.

Two suspects walked into the convenience store late that night and went behind the counter, shoving two clerks in the process, police say.

Police say the men then took alcohol and cigarettes before pushing the employees again before fleeing the store.

One of the suspects was seen wearing a Puma hat and Arizona Cardinals sweatshirt with a tattoo on his right hand. The other suspect was wearing a black hoodie with "OBEY" on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

