Silver alert canceled for woman, 77, with dementia missing out of Apache Junction

A silver alert for a 77-year-old woman with dementia who went missing Aug. 8 just before noon was canceled Sunday night.

Cheryl Beeter was last seen walking near 4th Avenue and Belaire Road in Apache Junction. She was wearing a white sweatshirt and blue pants. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a history of experiencing seizures.

It's unknown why the alert was canceled and if she's been found safe. The Apache Junction Police Department has yet to release details about the canceled alert.