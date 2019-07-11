Silver Alert cancelled after San Tan Valley man found safe

The Department of Public Safety has cancelled the Silver Alert for 81-year-old Leo Reutter after he was located and found safe.

Reutter was last seen at a McDonald's in Chandler at Kyrene and Chandler Boulevard. Officials say he was wearing a green and white cap with a white short-sleeve shirt. He was driving a dark blue 2006 Pontiac Vibe with California license plate 6MTK 570.

His family last saw him at his house near the 1200 block of East Via Nicola in San Tan Valley. His family told DPS he left his house at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to go to Bank of America but did not return home.