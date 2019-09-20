Silver Alert: Glendale PD searching for missing 74-year-old man

article

The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who left his home on September 16 near 53rd Avenue and Peoria.

74-year-old Walter Sears was seen the next day at a local restaurant but has not been seen since. Police say going to the restaurant is a part of his routine.

Sears left the area in his white 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt four-door sedan with Arizona license plate ANB-6122. He was wearing a light blue, long sleeve western shirt with blue jeans and white shoes.

"Walter requires medication which he has left at home, along with his cell phone. Walter has not contacted any family or returned home since Monday," stated Lt. Jay O'Neill of the Glendale Police Department.

Sears is described as a Caucasian male, 5' 10" tall, weighing 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about this case, call GPD at 623-930-3000.

Walter Sears (Glendale Police Department)