Silver Alert issued for man missing out of West Valley

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Photo of David William Guffie. According to Phoenix Police, the man now sports a beard.

PHOENIX - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old who was last seen Friday afternoon in the West Valley.

According to a statement by the Phoenix Police Department, David William Guffie was last seen near the area of S. 79th Avenue and W. Buckeye Road. Guffie has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented.

Police describe Guffie as 5'8" tall, weighing 160 lbs, with green eyes and white hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt, and carrying a black windbreaker and white bag.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.