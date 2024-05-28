Simmons Fire near Kearny prompts immediate evacuations and road closure

article

Pinal County officials enacted GO-level evacuations for the Simmons Fire, which has burned nearly 20 acres near Kearny, Arizona.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials also closed State Route 177 between the towns of Ray and Kearny.

Four tankers were ordered along with hand crews and other engines to battle the blaze, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

County officials said the brush fire started near the Riverside neighborhood around 6:15 p.m. on May 28 and upgraded the evacuation status from Set (moderate) to Go, which represents an imminent danger and for residents to evacuate immediately.

Map of where the fire is located: