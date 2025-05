article

The Brief Three people were taken to a hospital after a single car crash off Anthem Way. Two people were ejected from the car in the crash and one person had to be extricated.



Two people were ejected from a vehicle and one person had to be extricated after a crash on 46th Drive and Anthem Way on May 23.

Two adult females and one man were all taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

One woman was further identified as an 18-year-old.

Dig deeper:

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. and involved just one car that slammed into a wall.

Map of where the crash happened: