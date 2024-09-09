Skeletal remains found at a Phoenix mountain range, PD says

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief Unidentified skeletal remains were found in Phoenix on Sept. 9. The remains were found near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.



The skeletal remains of a person were found along a mountain range in Phoenix on Monday.

The Phoenix Police Department says it, along with the medical examiner, recovered the remains near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road on Sept. 9.

There's no word on the identity of the remains, and how long they've been at the mountain range.

As for how the person died, the medical examiner's office will look into that.

Police didn't say exactly how the remains were first discovered.

