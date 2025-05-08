Expand / Collapse search

Skeletal remains found on Tovrea Castle property; American selected as new pope | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 8, 2025 6:55pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a shocking discovery near a Phoenix landmark to Catholics in the Phoenix area reacting to news that an American has been selected as Pope, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 8, 2025.

1. Shocking find on Tovrea Castle property

Featured

Skeletal remains found on property of Tovrea Castle in Phoenix
article

Skeletal remains found on property of Tovrea Castle in Phoenix

As a crew was preparing to demolish a small Phoenix home located on the Tovrea Castle property on Thursday, unidentified skeletal remains were found.

2. Girl suffers life-threatening injuries in East Valley freeway crash

Featured

8-year-old girl hurt in Chandler Loop 202 crash
article

8-year-old girl hurt in Chandler Loop 202 crash

An 8-year-old girl was seriously hurt in a crash on May 8 along the eastbound Loop 202 at Kyrene Road in Chandler.

3. Sad news from the Phoenix Zoo

Featured

Indu, Phoenix Zoo's Asian elephant, dies at age 59
article

Indu, Phoenix Zoo's Asian elephant, dies at age 59

The Phoenix Zoo gave an emotional farewell to its 59-year-old Asian elephant, Indu.

4. Catholic faithful in Phoenix react to election of 1st American pope

Featured

Selection of Robert Prevost as Pope has Phoenix's Catholic community excited about the church's next chapter
article

Selection of Robert Prevost as Pope has Phoenix's Catholic community excited about the church's next chapter

The selection of American Robert Prevost as the next Pope has the Catholic community in Arizona buzzing with excitement.

Also Read: Robert Prevost becomes 1st American to be Pope: Here's why there are few non-European pontiffs

5. Reward offered in Emily Pike case

Featured

FBI issues a reward info on the killer of Emily Pike a day after FBI Director Kash Patel meets with family
article

FBI issues a reward info on the killer of Emily Pike a day after FBI Director Kash Patel meets with family

The FBI has issued a second reward for Emily Pike on top of the reward issued by the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s on Thursday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s on Thursday in Phoenix

A sunny and warmer Thursday in Phoenix with high in the mid-90s.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews