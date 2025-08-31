Skull Valley two-car crash kills a driver, injures others

The Brief A driver was killed in a two-car crash in the town of Skull Valley on Saturday afternoon. The driver, who crossed into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, was the only one who died. The two people in the other vehicle had minor injuries.



A crash near the Yavapai County town, Skull Valley, killed a driver on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The two-car crash happened on Aug. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. on Iron Springs Road between Kirkland Junction and Skull Valley.

"The initial investigation indicates that a passenger car, driven by a lone adult male, crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason. The car's tires locked, causing it to slide sideways into a pickup truck occupied by a driver and a passenger," the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the car died, and the people inside the truck sustained minor injuries.

Map of the area where the crash happened

What we don't know:

The name of the driver who was killed wasn't released.

What's next:

"The cause of the collision, including whether impairment was a contributing factor, is still under investigation," YCSO said.