Sky Harbor and other flights cancelled leaving travelers stranded

Travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport are struggling to get home due to delays and cancellations.

Officials with American Airlines say they have cancelled hundreds of flights on Aug. 3 all over the country, with Sky Harbor cancelling 28 flights.

Severe weather is forcing planes to stay on ground and crews to be out of position for their next flight.

In addition, Spirit Airlines officials say due to weather delays, they are are having system outages and staffing shortages.

Some travelers are frustrated over the delays

With delays and cancellations, Lynn Usher had to stay extra time at Sky Harbor.

"I wanted to cry I wanted to cry," Usher said.

Originally, she was at the airport for a short layover.

"The first guy I talked to said I couldn’t get out of here until Thursday or Friday," Usher said. "I was supposed to be leaving to Orlando at 9:30 yesterday, but my flight was delayed because of weather so I am about to board today."

Travelers are expected to get to their destinations as soon as possible.

