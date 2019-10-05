Skyliner closed while Walt Disney World investigates what is wrong

The Walt Disney World Skyliner gondolas were evacuated Saturday night.

In a statement from Disney, officials said the Skyliner is experiencing "unexpected downtime."

An incident happened on Saturday night involving the Disney Skyliner gondolas. People reported being stuck for hours, prompting many to post videos and pictures on social media.

Guests took to social media, posting videos and pictures of people appearing to be stuck and evacuated off the gondolas.

Walt Disney World released a statement on Sunday morning regarding the incident. They said that "One of the three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening. As a result, the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding this downtime. We apologize for this situation, and we are working with each guest individually regarding impacts to their visit with us."

The Skyliner recently opened to the public on September 29.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.