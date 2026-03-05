A's 'always open' to reunion with Kyler Murray, general manager says

The Brief Kyler Murray will be released by the Arizona Cardinals on March 11, according to multiple reports. Athletics general manager David Forst said in a recent interview that the team is "always open" to Murray returning to baseball and the A's. Before entering the NFL, Murray was drafted by the Athletics, who still own his MLB rights.



Now that he's being released by the Arizona Cardinals, could Kyler Murray return to baseball?

One Major League Baseball team is apparently open to a reunion.

The backstory:

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals will release Murray on the first day of the new league year, which is March 11.

Murray commented on his reported release, thanking fans in a social media post.

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Murray wrote. "I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best."

Dig deeper:

Murray was drafted by the Athletics in 2018 and signed a deal with the team. After being drafted first overall by the Cardinals the following year, Murray put his baseball career on hold.

After choosing football over baseball, Murray was placed on the MLB's restricted list.

What they're saying:

Following the news of Murray's reported release, A's general manager said the team is "always open" to a reunion with the soon-to-be former Cardinals quarterback.

The Oakland Athletics number one draft pick Kyler Murray #1 an outfielder out of the University of Oklahoma, takes batting practice prior to the start of the game between the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Alameda (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Expand

"Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback, and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career," David Forst told MLB.com. "That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes."

Should Murray decide to return to baseball, the A's still own his MLB rights.