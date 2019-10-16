‘Slay that adulting demon’: Natty Light hosts Halloween contest asking public to dress up as real-life nightmares

Natural Light is hosting an online Halloween contest asking the public to dress up as their real-life nightmares, the beer company said in a press release Wednesday.

“Ghosts and ghouls, zombies and witches…these are the horrors that come to mind when it’s time to pick a Halloween costume. But once you’ve made it out of diapers and through college, the things that keep us up at night become A LOT more real,” Natty Light said.

“This Halloween, dress up as a real-life nightmare and Natty Light could help you slay that adulting demon. From college debt to the ‘Natty-Qualified’ summer internship, Natty is a brand known to reward frighteningly good creativity with monster monetary rewards that help ease the woes of being an adult,” the release said.

To enter, one would “dress up as THAT horror show,” tag #NattyScaries and #contest on Twitter or Instagram to win some “cash relief,” the company said. The users must follow Natural Light on the social media platforms, according to the official contest rules.

“Worried about losing your hair? Natty could send you the cash you need to put a down payment on a sweet toupee. Scared you’ll end up in a dead-end job? Natty might send you $$$ to have your resume buffed, polished, and dry-cleaned. Up all night thinking you’ll have to move back in with your PARENTS?!” Natty Light said.

One grand prize winner will receive $10,000, while 10 first-prize winners will receive $1,000, the official contest rules said.

“A lot of things can keep our consumers up at night, but demonic clowns and movie monsters aren’t at the top of the list. It’s real-life nightmares, like finding a job right after graduation and apartment security deposits, that are truly frightening,” said Daniel Blake, senior director of U.S. value brands at Anheuser-Busch. “Natty has been committed to helping ease the transition from college to adult life by injecting a little fun into the serious parts of life. So this Halloween, we’re serving up relief to those real-life horrors that are transformed into clever costumes.”

“Natural Light is all in on backing its fans and helping them tackle the real-life issues that keep them up at night,” the release said.

The Halloween “adulting” costume challenge runs from Wednesday through Halloween weekend (Oct. 16 to Nov. 3).

