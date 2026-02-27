Update on Nancy Guthrie case; man sentenced for Christmas Day murder | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Savannah Guthrie makes new plea amid search for Nancy Guthrie; man sentenced for Christmas Day murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 27, 2026.
1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case
In a new social media post, NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie says the $1 million reward her family is offering for the recovery of Nancy Guthrie, her missing 84-year-old mother, "can be paid in cash."
2. East Valley teen accused of terrorism
Mesa Police say a 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly making "racially motivated online threats to potentially carry out a mass casualty incident."
3. Remembering Bobby J. Brown
Bobby J. Brown, known for playing Officer Bobby Brown on HBO’s "The Wire," died Wednesday after being caught in a barn fire, according to TMZ.
4. Man sentenced for Christmas Day murder
The family of Tyler Cardiel (left), who was killed on Christmas Day in 2020, finally has justice as the person responsible for his death (right) will be in prison for decades.
5. Watch out for rattlesnakes!
Game and Fish officials say recent warm temperatures mean people could see more rattlesnakes out and about.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the details on our warm weekend.
