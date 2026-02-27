Expand / Collapse search

Update on Nancy Guthrie case; man sentenced for Christmas Day murder | Nightly Roundup

Published  February 27, 2026
PHOENIX - Savannah Guthrie makes new plea amid search for Nancy Guthrie; man sentenced for Christmas Day murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 27, 2026.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie latest: Savannah Guthrie says $1M reward 'can be paid in cash'

In a new social media post, NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie says the $1 million reward her family is offering for the recovery of Nancy Guthrie, her missing 84-year-old mother, "can be paid in cash."

2. East Valley teen accused of terrorism

Mesa teen allegedly made terroristic threats: PD

Mesa Police say a 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly making "racially motivated online threats to potentially carry out a mass casualty incident."

3. Remembering Bobby J. Brown

‘The Wire’ actor Bobby J. Brown dies in barn fire: report

Bobby J. Brown, known for playing Officer Bobby Brown on HBO’s "The Wire," died Wednesday after being caught in a barn fire, according to TMZ.

4. Man sentenced for Christmas Day murder

AZ man gets decades-long prison sentence for Christmas Day murder

The family of Tyler Cardiel (left), who was killed on Christmas Day in 2020, finally has justice as the person responsible for his death (right) will be in prison for decades.

5. Watch out for rattlesnakes!

Warmer temps increase rattlesnake risks: Arizona Game and Fish

Game and Fish officials say recent warm temperatures mean people could see more rattlesnakes out and about.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Weekend Weather Forecast - 2/27/26-3/1/26

Weekend Weather Forecast - 2/27/26-3/1/26

FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the details on our warm weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

