Small plane crash-lands at Mesa-Gateway Airport after landing gear issue

The Brief A Piper Seminole aircraft completed a gear-up landing and crash-landed at the Mesa-Gateway Airport on Saturday afternoon. Both occupants inside the plane were able to exit the aircraft on their own, and no injuries were reported. Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews reported no visible fuel leaks during their search, and the aircraft was safely shut down.



A small plane with a landing gear issue crash-landed at the Phoenix-Mesa airport on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews responded to a Piper Seminole aircraft with a landing gear issue at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 3.

"The aircraft completed a gear-up landing before coming to a harrowing stop" at the Mesa-Gateway Airport, according to the department.

Both people inside were able to get out of the plane themselves. There were no reported injuries.

Crews said there was no visible fuel leak during their primary search after the crash-landing. The aircraft was safely shut down.

What we don't know:

It is unclear the exact landing gear issue the aircraft and occupants experienced. No identities were released.