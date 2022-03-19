Small plane crashes near Glendale airport's runway 1, passengers survive

article

The Glendale Fire Department says two men are very lucky after they walked away with minor injuries after their airplane crashed in a field north of Glendale Municipal Airport on Saturday.

On March 19 just before 8:45 a.m., airport tower officials called 911 and reported that an airplane had crashed near runway 1.

GFD crews searched the area to find the small, two-seater plane that crashed north of Glendale Avenue on New River Road.

"The plane obviously had a hard landing and was just off the road into the dirt with power lines all around the area. Even with the damage, the plane remained intact and did not catch on fire," stated GFD's Chris James.

The two men were able to exit the plane on their own prior to firefighters arriving at the scene.

"One male had knee pain and the other male didn’t sustain any injuries. Both men were evaluated at the scene but declined being transported to the hospital," said James.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time and remains under investigation.







