Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Snow falls on Las Vegas on Valentine's Day - 1st time since 1937

By KTVU staff
Published 
Winter Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Snow falls in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day

Video recorded by Michelle Roberts near the Las Vegas strip shows swaying palm trees and light snow fall. Via Storyful

LAS VEGAS - A winter storm brought snow across Las Vegas on Valentine's Day – the first time it's done that in nearly 90 years.

Video recorded by Michelle Roberts near the Las Vegas strip shows swaying palm trees and light snow fall.

And the cold front brought the first Feb. 14 snowfall to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas since records began in 1937, according to the National Weather Service. 

Further south, California was chilly, too. 

A cold airmass triggered freeze and frost warnings for many areas of the Golden State early Wednesday.

Preliminary overnight lows included 14 degrees at locations in the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains east of Los Angeles and 30 degrees at Oceanside Municipal Airport on the San Diego County coast.

And in the East Bay, thermometers were reading 27 degrees in some places. 

The National Weather Service said the cold airmass will remain into Thursday but offshore winds will bring some warming.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 