Sober living fraud investigation, gunfight at Westgate, massive pallet fire: this week's top stories

Crime Files: Drug bust at Arizona Mills, Little Caesars employee shoots coworker
Our top crime stories for the week of June 5: An Arizona sober living scheme leaves many traumatized; a shark pillow drug deal at Arizona Mills; a man accused of killing his wife in front of their son; a Glendale woman killed in a domestic violence incident; and a Little Caesars employee accused of shooting his coworker.
PHOENIX - Our top stories this week include a sober living fraud investigation, gunfight at Westgate, over 100 firefighters at the scene of a massive pallet fire, and a plane crash near the Superstition Mountains + a Tempe police officer representing Arizona in the Miss USA pageant, and a shark pillow drug deal at Arizona Mills mall.
Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix between June 4 - 10:
1. 'It's a crisis': New Mexicans return from Arizona with trauma as trust is broken by sober living fraud
Arizona is facing a massive Medicaid fraud investigation as Native Americans and others are being recruited to fake rehab centers so that unlicensed and licensed owners can take millions. A particular state is a hot spot for recruiting: New Mexico.
2. Gunfight breaks out at Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale PD says
Glendale Police are investigating after gunfire broke out in a parking lot at Westgate Entertainment District near Sunset Boulevard and Hanna Lane around 6:30 p.m. on June 4.
3. From a badge to a crown: Meet Tempe PD's officer representing Arizona in Miss USA
From patrolling Tempe for crime to pageants, Candace Kanavel is passionate about both and is excited to be a role model for teens in Arizona.
4. Man shoots, kills wife in front of her adult son at their Mesa home, PD says
A man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed his wife in front of her adult son. The witness, the victim's son, said his stepfather "made statements that God told him he was not part of the family ..."
5. PD: Woman killed, her friends hurt in Glendale domestic violence-related shooting
Glendale Police say a woman was killed by the father of her baby when he violated a protective order and gunned down her and her friends. He reportedly broke into the home through the balcony.
6. Crews battle pallet fire in Phoenix
Over 100 firefighters helped battle a massive third-alarm pallet fire near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Thursday night. Crews were called just before 8 p.m. and found that multiple stacks of wood wallets were burning, and first responders began fighting the flames from a defensive position. Power lines fell and multiple explosions were reported, according to fire officials.
7. Little Caesars employee shot and killed coworker, Glendale police say
A murder investigation is underway after shots were fired at a Phoenix pizza shop near 43rd Ave. and Peoria. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
8. Young child struck by Phoenix Police cruiser, department calls incident 'heartbreaking' and 'tragic'
A young child remains hospitalized in critical condition after they were hit by a Phoenix Police cruiser on Wednesday night, the department says. The incident happened in a neighborhood near 11th Avenue and Pima Street.
9. Shark pillow drug deal at Arizona Mills: Man sentenced to 70 months in prison
A Phoenix man was sentenced to 70 months in prison for attempting to sell drugs at Arizona Mills Mall. Steve Lugo was arrested in the mall's parking lot in September 2021. Authorities say they found more than 28 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills concealed inside a shark-shaped children's pillow inside his truck.
10. Plane crashes near Superstition Mountains, Pinal County officials say
A single-engine plane crashed in the Superstition Mountains on Saturday, killing two people, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Authorities say the plane had taken off from Falcon Field Airport before crashing near Apache Junction at around 8 a.m. Click here for the latest.
A recovery effort is underway after a plane crash in the Superstition Mountains. (Courtesy: Jack Olson / Images in the Wilderness)