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Social Security checks to rise; Man who killed AZ officer sentenced | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 14, 2026 6:26 PM MST
Published October 14, 2026 6:26 PM MST

PHOENIX - From 2027 Social Security cost of living increases to the potential impact of the "no tax on groceries" ballot measure, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

1. A bigger Social Security check in 2027

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Social Security 2027 COLA increase: How much monthly checks will go up
article

Social Security 2027 COLA increase: How much monthly checks will go up

Social Security recipients, including retirees and those on disability, now know how much larger their monthly payments from the federal government will be next year.

2. 911 call reveal moments after failed Christa Pike execution

3. Arizona ballot measure wants to do away with sales tax on groceries

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2026 Election: Arizona Prop 316 explained: What to know about proposed limits on city grocery taxes
article

2026 Election: Arizona Prop 316 explained: What to know about proposed limits on city grocery taxes

Proposition 316 on the 2026 Arizona ballot aims to cap local sales taxes on groceries at 2%. Here is what a YES or NO vote means for shoppers and local city budgets.

4. Pope diagnosed with cancer

5. Man who shot and killed Gila River police officer sentenced

Featured

30-year sentence handed down in 2024 fatal shooting of Gila River police officer
article

30-year sentence handed down in 2024 fatal shooting of Gila River police officer

New court filings reveal details about a 2024 shooting that left a Gila River police officer and a woman dead.

==== DO NOT USE THE FOLLOWING STORIES ====

1. East Valley man sentenced for stabbing his girlfriend

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Mesa man sentenced to 15 years in prison after stabbing girlfriend 22 times
article

Mesa man sentenced to 15 years in prison after stabbing girlfriend 22 times

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to over a decade in prison after stabbing his girlfriend 22 times in Mesa. The victim survived the domestic violence attack after her children called 911.

2. Stranded campers begin to leave campground after floodwaters blocked bridge

3. Woman shot during disputein Phoenix, police say

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Woman hospitalized, man in custody after Phoenix apartment shooting
article

Woman hospitalized, man in custody after Phoenix apartment shooting

A woman was hospitalized and a man was handcuffed following a domestic violence shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues in Phoenix.

4. Prop 142: Arizona voters to decide on race and DEI limits

5. Man and his dog ‘Miraculously unharmed’

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Igloo water cooler 'miraculously' saves Arizona camper, dog from giant falling tree
article

Igloo water cooler 'miraculously' saves Arizona camper, dog from giant falling tree

CLOSE CALL! A man and his dog survived a massive tree crushing their van outside Prescott after an ordinary Igloo cooler blocked the roof.

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