Social Security checks to rise; Man who killed AZ officer sentenced | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From 2027 Social Security cost of living increases to the potential impact of the "no tax on groceries" ballot measure, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
1. A bigger Social Security check in 2027
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Social Security recipients, including retirees and those on disability, now know how much larger their monthly payments from the federal government will be next year.
2. 911 call reveal moments after failed Christa Pike execution
3. Arizona ballot measure wants to do away with sales tax on groceries
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Proposition 316 on the 2026 Arizona ballot aims to cap local sales taxes on groceries at 2%. Here is what a YES or NO vote means for shoppers and local city budgets.
4. Pope diagnosed with cancer
5. Man who shot and killed Gila River police officer sentenced
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New court filings reveal details about a 2024 shooting that left a Gila River police officer and a woman dead.
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1. East Valley man sentenced for stabbing his girlfriend
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A 36-year-old man was sentenced to over a decade in prison after stabbing his girlfriend 22 times in Mesa. The victim survived the domestic violence attack after her children called 911.
2. Stranded campers begin to leave campground after floodwaters blocked bridge
3. Woman shot during disputein Phoenix, police say
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A woman was hospitalized and a man was handcuffed following a domestic violence shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues in Phoenix.
4. Prop 142: Arizona voters to decide on race and DEI limits
5. Man and his dog ‘Miraculously unharmed’
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CLOSE CALL! A man and his dog survived a massive tree crushing their van outside Prescott after an ordinary Igloo cooler blocked the roof.