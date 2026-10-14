Social Security checks to rise; Man who killed AZ officer sentenced | Nightly Roundup

From 2027 Social Security cost of living increases to the potential impact of the "no tax on groceries" ballot measure, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

1. A bigger Social Security check in 2027

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2. 911 call reveal moments after failed Christa Pike execution

3. Arizona ballot measure wants to do away with sales tax on groceries

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4. Pope diagnosed with cancer

5. Man who shot and killed Gila River police officer sentenced

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==== DO NOT USE THE FOLLOWING STORIES ====

1. East Valley man sentenced for stabbing his girlfriend

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2. Stranded campers begin to leave campground after floodwaters blocked bridge

3. Woman shot during disputein Phoenix, police say

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4. Prop 142: Arizona voters to decide on race and DEI limits

5. Man and his dog ‘Miraculously unharmed’