Some businesses along South Phoenix light rail extension say they are still losing customers

The Brief Some businesses along the South Central Extension of Phoenix's light rail system say they are feeling negative impacts. They say the new light rail line makes turning across Central Avenue not possible in places. One company said they lost a sizable portion of their business.



Some say Phoenix's light rail system is experiencing some growing pains, as Valley Metro recently opened the new South Central Extension that extends the light rail from Downtown Phoenix to South Phoenix, along Central Avenue.

The backstory:

According to the Associated Press, construction of the initial stretch of light rail in the Phoenix area began in 2005, and service began in December 2008.

Since then, the system has seen expansions, including the South Central Extension that recently opened.

The light rail, per AP's report, is used by high school and college students and working professionals, as well as disabled and elderly people who find bus travel difficult. Rail critics point out the system is also heavily used by homeless people.

Local perspective:

On June 17, we spoke with some businesses along Central Avenue who said the new line isn't making up for what they lost during construction.

The biggest change some of these business owners noted is the inability to make a turn across Central Avenue. If customers want to go to any businesses on the left-hand side of Central, they have to drive down to a place where they can turn around. Business owners say it eliminates a sizable portion of their customers.

"You don't expect to lose, like, 30 to 40% of business over a little – over construction," said Derek Hamm, manager at Pete’s Fish and Chips. "You know, all of a sudden, it wasn't just a little construction. It's four and a half years."

Dan and Kimberly Vallens own and operate a business called A Tropical Concept Plant Nursery. They have been in the area for 16 years, but the lengthy Light Rail construction could be enough to put them under.

"Who's going to buy a tree and take it on the Light Rail? Nobody," said Kimberly.

"It’ll never go back to what it used to be," Dan said. "Everything's changed, and everything's just so much different."

The Vallens said at one point, they were making six figures. In the last couple of years, however, their sales have plummeted, and they fear the customers that were driven away won’t be coming back.

"It’s like, look at the other light rails. It didn't get better for them. What makes you think it's going to get better down here?" Kimberly said.

The other side:

Officials with Valley Mertro said the extension will add about 8,000 riders daily to the light rail system.

Valley Metro and the City of Phoenix created a business assistance program. In a statement to FOX 10, they said, in part: "the first-of-its-kind Small Business Financial Assistance grant program, providing $1.6 million to locally-owned, small businesses along the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub corridor."

Officials said 89% of businesses took part, but businesses say it was hard to come by, and not enough to make an impact.

"I'm sure most businesses on this road didn't qualify," Hamm said.

"I have to water them. That $9,000 ain’t even good for two months," said Kimberly. "It was like pulling a tooth."

At some points, the project closed off access points to places like Pete’s.

"They were hurried up to get out of here, and said we will compensate, you know, for the loss of business," Hamm said. "And we filled out all the paperwork and everything and never got anything."