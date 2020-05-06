Some high school seniors pushing for traditional graduation ceremony despite COVID-19 pandemic

A group of seniors with McClintock High School in Tempe hope their senior year wish - a traditional graduation ceremony that is attended in-person - can come true.

Schools across Arizona are closed through the end of the academic school year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, some schools are making plans for a virtual graduation ceremony that will also double as the official graduation ceremony.

RELATED: Valley high school districts release plans for graduation ceremonies

Student speaks out in video message

In a video message, some McClintock High students showcased their accomplishments over the past four years.

"After enduring 12 hard years of school, I feel like we deserve a day to be honored and recognized for our hard work," said one male student in the video.

Amelie Land was supposed to give her valedictorian speech in front of 323 classmates. It's an accomplishment she vigorously worked for. Now, however, her graduation will be virtual.

Advertisement

"I was sad," Land said. "I cried for a few days."

Now, Land is turning sadness into action.

"Approve an in-person graduation ceremony," said Land. "Over the past week, he has opened up the rest of the state with salons, restaurants, and retail stores. So, if we're allowed to gather in restaurants or in stores or meet with our hair stylists, then we should be able to sit six feet apart and celebrate our accomplishments with the rest of our classmates," said Land.

Land hopes Gov. Ducey can step in on this issue.

"I want to reach Governor Doug Ducey and everyone at the Capitol," Land said. "I think it's in their hands. Districts around the state are doing whatever they can to celebrate us, but without his approval, we cannot get anything done."

Land hopes Gov. Ducey can allow in-person graduation ceremonies to take place in early June, before some students head off to the military or church mission trips.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

Related Stories

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19