Some restaurant owners say it's too soon to resume dine-in operations in Arizona

While restaurants have received the green light from Governor Doug Ducey to reopen its dine-in operations if they follow certain safety guidelines, hundreds of small restaurants have teamed up to say it’s way too soon.

Stephanie Vasquez, who owns Fair Trade Café in Phoenix, is not in a rush to reopen.

"I just know right now, instinctually, it feels far too soon," said Vasquez.

Fair Trade Café is part of the Arizona Small Restaurant Coalition, a group consisting of hundreds of small businesses put together during the pandemic. The group is now demanding the state come up with stronger, clearer guidelines, instead of an à la carte approach.

"Our elected officials are shirking the responsibility and putting it on small business operators, and it’s unfair," said Co-Founder Dwayne Allen, who is also a restaurant owner.

Allen would love to reopen his restaurant, but says the state's safety guidelines are shortsighted, lack clarity, don’t inspire customer confidence, and could put restaurant owners at risk.

"What happens if, through contract tracing, they realize someone was infected in my space? Do I have any protections?" said Allen.

"This isn't about making money. It’s about keeping people safe," said Vasquez.