South Phoenix charter school deals with water woes on the first day of class for 2020

Officials with a charter school in South Phoenix claim vandalism is to blame for water problems on campus Monday.

On Monday, a FOX 10 viewer claiming to be a parent contacted the station via Facebook, claiming Champion School South Mountain has no running water, and that students have to go to a nearby school to use the restroom, resulting in long lines.

At around 12:30 p.m. Monday, school officials posted on its Facebook page, claiming that piping vandalism is behind the water woes, and that measures have been put in place to deal with the problem, including water bottles, sanitizing wipes, and an "available facility".

FOX 10 has reached out to Phoenix Police officials on claims of poping vandalism, but officials say they are no reports on vandalism made at the school.

School officials say while parents can pick up their kids for the day, classes will remain in session. All after-school programs have been cancelled as a result as well.

According to its website, students returned to class for the first time in 2020 on Monday. Students have been on Winter Break since December 23, 2019.

