By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4:59AM
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando

SpaceX launches batch of 53 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday. 

A Falcon 9 rocket carried the satellites into orbit at 6:59 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe. 

Moments after liftoff, Falcon 9's first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship. 

To date, SpaceX has launched more than 2,400 Starlink satellites. 

Wednesday's launch is the first of two launches this week. On Thursday, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch an Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. This test flight is the last major step before the Atlas V and Boeing's Starliner capsule take American astronauts to the ISS as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Launch time is at 6:54 p.m. ET.


 