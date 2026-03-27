Therapy donkey rescued by Phoenix Police after van lockout

The Brief Phoenix police responded to an unusual 911 call after a qualified therapy donkey named Josie was accidentally locked inside a van. The owner was prepared to break the window to save the animal from rising temperatures before seven police cruisers arrived to assist. Officers successfully unlocked the vehicle within five minutes, allowing Josie to safely complete her scheduled visit to a local nonprofit.



Phoenix Police got a call on the morning of March 27 that was certainly unexpected: a donkey stuck in a van.

Apparently the animal, named Josie, got locked inside by mistake, and the owner didn't want to take any chances leaving her inside without air conditioning.

What we know:

At the time of the incident, Josie was on a mission of her own.

"This is the heart of Tender Little Hearts," said Terry Holmes-Stecyk. "This is one of our eight therapy animals. Josie is a qualified therapy donkey."

Josie is part of the Tender Little Hearts nonprofit. The group encourages literacy by having children read to miniature horses and donkeys.

"We go to school and libraries, child advocacy centers—encouraging children to read, helping struggling readers," said Holmes-Stecyk, Tender Little Hearts Mini Tales president.

The program also does enrichment visits. Josie was actually on her way to Ryan House—a nonprofit that provides end-of-life care for children.

Dig deeper:

Before she could make her rounds, however, Josie's handler had to deal with a lockout.

"Got out of my van, locked the door, walked around and realized oh my goodness—the key is in the van," Holmes-Stecyk said. "We know with the warm temperatures it does not take long for the inside of a compartment to get very hot so I had rock in hand ready to break the window if needed."

Holmes-Stecyk called the Phoenix police non-emergency line, but she was transferred to 911.

"And then the second car came. And then a third car came. And the next thing I know we have seven cruisers there to assist us," she said.

She says officers were able to pop the door open in about 5 minutes, getting Josie out safely.

"When she came down, they took pictures, I gave them business cards," Holmes-Stecyk said. "We promised we’d come do a celebration event or bring pizza or whatever we can do to thank them for what they did in helping this little girl."

Following the rescue, Josie went on to complete her visit at Ryan House.