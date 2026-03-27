Downtown Phoenix bars prepare for Women's Final Four, MLB fans

The Brief The NCAA Women's Final Four is set to take place next week in Downtown Phoenix. The Arizona Diamondbacks home opener is also set to take place next week. Downtown Phoenix businesses are getting ready for the influx of sports fans.



From the Diamondbacks home opener to the Women's Final Four, next week is going to be a busy one in Phoenix.

Downtown will be filled with fans, both local and from across the country, and perhaps no one’s more excited for the rush of people than the businesses hoping to serve them.

"It’s gonna be insane down here so we’re super excited," said Crown Public House owner Beverly Byas.

Local perspective:

Nestled between Chase Field and Mortgage Match Up Center sits Crown Public House, and it’s events at both those places that fuel business.

"Night and day. Night and day," Byas said. "You can see right now it’s very quiet downtown. So Downtown is definitely driven by events. Especially if there’s a Suns game, a concert, or you have baseball."

For the first time, Arizona is hosting the NCAA Women's FInal Four, which is expected to help some businesses.

By the numbers:

2025's Final Four in Florida brought in visitors from all 50 states and 23 countries. So before the crowds flood downtown, businesses are getting ready.

"We do a lot to prepare. We had all our reps out today rewrapping everything," Byas said. "We do specials... We just got staffed up. We just hired a new person in the kitchen, we have the front of the house staffed now."

Between the games, restaurants and bars, there's going to be a lot to enjoy in Downtown Phoenix over the next few weeks, but people might want to call a rideshare, because parking can be a challenge even without the events.