Speed Racer: 9-year-old sets records at Octane Raceway

A Valley boy has a need for speed.

Nixx Eggleston has been driving go-carts at Octane Raceway in Scottsdale since he was tall enough to reach the pedals. Now, at the age of nine, he's been setting some records and beating adults.

Nixx says he comes to Octane Raceway pretty much every single day, and it shows. Reaching speeds of close to 45 miles per hour and navigating hairpin turns with the precision of a professional driver, Nixx is known around the track as "Spiderman"

"One day my dad found out about this place, and we started coming here to see if I was tall enough," said Nixx.

That was about a year ago. Since then, Nixx says racing has become his passion. Since Octane first opened, there have been over 800,000 drivers. Nixx currently sits with the third-fastest track time ever recorded. He now races with adults four to five times his age, and beats them.

"People get surprised when that happens," said Nixx, who says he's never had any formal training, but gets pointers from his peers.

"The people that work here that are faster than me with my lines and everything to make me faster," said Nixx.

Nixx says he hopes to take his passion, and one day make it a career. He has hopes to become a Formula One driver