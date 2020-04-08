Spend time in quarantine cooking with your kids

article

Sharing your culinary skills and spending time in the kitchen with your kids is one way to keep them entertained while staying sane while in quarantine.

Debbie Matenopoulos, the host of the Hallmark Channel's "Home and Family," and her daughter Alexandra shared a delicious and fun recipe with FOX 11's Vanessa Borge.

Here's what you'll need:

• 4 pears or apples

•1/2 cup of butter

•1/2 tablespoon sugar, 1/2 cinnamon - mix together

•1 cup oats (rolled or instant)

•1/2 finely chopped nuts - any kind you like

•1/3 cup brown sugar

•Dash of salt

Step 1

Cut the apples or pears in half and core them.

Step 2

Mix the cinnamon and sugar together.

Step 3

Take some butter and brush it on the outside of the pears then sprinkle the cinnamon sugar all over them.

Step 4

Grab a bowl and mix all the other ingredients together: the melted butter, oats, chopped nuts, brown sugar and pinch of salt. Spoon the mixture into each pear. Pop those in the oven at 400 degrees for 35 minutes.

It’s a simple and absolutely delicious recipe to make with your kids!

