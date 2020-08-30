'Spirit of Kenosha:' Pastor, congregants reflect 1 week after shooting of Jacob Blake

Expand / Collapse search
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha pastor is reflecting on the events that have unfolded in his city one week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back on Sunday, Aug. 23 while responding to a domestic abuse call. In the days following, protesters have filled Kenosha's streets in a demonstration against police racism and brutality.

Jacob Blake

A block away from where all of the unrest took place sits a boarded up downtown area. 

"The people out here are kind of hopeless and feeling kind of down, and kind of out. A lot of people are worried about their properties," said Pastor Marcus Lang of the ACTS Family Worship Center.

Residents say it is reminiscent of a war zone -- people protecting their livelihoods to stay safe inside.

"People are worried about what's going to happen next -- will there be a second round of this stuff," Pastor Lang said.

Behind the splintered wood, Pastor Lang is preaching a week since the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"My message is to try and preach a message of hope," the pastor said.

Several who attend church with the pastor say they have turned to faith for healing.

"I'm not doing all that good. I'm kind of torn up about our city being torn up," said Markesha Lang. 

"Just put my faith in God and know that he's going to take care of all of this," said Ruth Thompson. 

Outside, unknown artists have turned once intimidating protective boards into a canvas for love and hope. 

"Beautiful, love posters all over. This is Kenosha. This is the spirit of Kenosha," Thompson said.

"It's so nice seeing the paintings that are up to give us a little sunshine of hope," said Markesha Lang.

Music can be heard coming through the plywood -- as faith grows on the other side. 

"It's getting to a point where I'm starting to really realize that Kenosha is strong," Markesha Lang said.

The pastor has indicated there will be security at his church -- or for those who would rather not make the trip to the church, his service will be on his church's Facebook page.