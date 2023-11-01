Sports betting expert talks odds of Diamondbacks winning the World Series

There are some long odds that the D-backs can pull off a World Series win as the Rangers lead the series.

Do the fans still believe?

The last time a team fell behind in a World Series 3 to 1 and won it all was in 2016. The Chicago Cubs.

So can these kids of destiny do it again?

The fans and the oddsmakers might be at odds on this one.

The cheering seems just as optimistic, but underneath the shouting and celebrations, Tuesday night's game hurt.

Do they have a shot?

"Confident we get the win tonight," said fan Ash Park.

They have to pull out three in a row now.

Do fans think the D-backs can pull this off?

"Oh yeah," Anthony Altamura said. "They get a victory tonight with Gallen going. Not worried about game 6 with Merrill Kelly going. That’s a guaranteed win. So it all depends on tonight and anything can happen in seven."

What do the experts say?

At Caesars Sportsbook, we wanted to hear the odds.

"It’s a 50/50 shot to win tonight. We’ll definitely be pulling for them," said Michael Grodsky, SVP of Retail Sportsbook Operations at Caesars Digital.

So, 50/50 Wednesday night, but what about all three games to win the series

"If you’re a believer and have comeback magic. If they were to go on tonight and win all three games, and you’re confident in that, you can bet $100 right now to win $700. The odds are 7 to 1," Grodsky said.

It remains to be seen if D-backs fans put their money where their mouth is.