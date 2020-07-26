Spreading smiles: Arizona brothers make homemade cards for COVID-19 patients

Two Valley brothers are spreading smiles to individuals who are alone in the hospital fighting COVID-19, one homemade card at a time.

The dining room of brothers Pravneet and Hurshneet's parents' house has been transformed into a full-on card-making operation, and these cars are going to some very special recipients.

"We wanted to do our part during this pandemic and make people feel like they're at home," said one brother.

The cards are going to patients in the hospital fighting COVID-19. The brothers call it Project Smile.

"Basically the mission of our project is to make patients happy and emotionally stable while their families can't visit them during the COVID-19 pandemic," they said.

Both of the brothers' parents are doctors, so they know firsthand the toll the virus is taking on patients in hospitals.

They say they've sent a thousand cards just a week or so ago, and each card is different.

Now, they're expanding their card-making even further by asking the community to contribute.

"We wanted to make this project bigger than just us by involving our community, encouraging them to send us cards to our PO box," the said.

The brothers say it's a small gesture that they hope is making a small difference in someone's life.

Check them out on Facebook: Project Smile AZ