SR 51 closed at Shea after apparent wrong-way crash

At least one person was seriously injured in an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51, Arizona DPS officials said on Sept. 26.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on the SR-51 northbound at Shea Boulevard, officials say. Troopers had received reports of a car driving in the wrong direction in the area.

Troopers confirmed there was a "serious injury collision" but did not disclose any details about who was injured or how many were hurt in the crash.

All traffic is being redirected to exit at 32nd Street on SR-51 while officials investigate.

One person has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

