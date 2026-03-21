Driver flees West Phoenix hit-and-run that left 75-year-old woman dead
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman as she was getting into the passenger seat of a car.
What we know:
The collision happened near 42nd Avenue and Orangewood Avenue at 11:37 a.m. on March 20.
Police said a woman, later identified as 75-year-old Maria Leal, was found in critical condition. She was later taken to a hospital where she died.
Officers determined that Leal was getting into the passenger side of a parked car on the north side of the road. While one car slowed down to give her room, a second car tried passing by between the two cars and hit her.
After the collision, the second car fled the scene.
What we don't know:
The driver of the vehicle is unknown. Police did not release the make and model of the vehicle.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
Map of the nearby location of the collision.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department