Expand / Collapse search

State Forty Eight to sell 'Justice4PrestonLord' T-shirts

By
Published 
Teen Violence
FOX 10 Phoenix

An Arizona clothing company is selling T-shirts in honor of Preston Lord, the 16-year-old boy who was beaten to death in October at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

State Forty Eight is taking pre-orders for the shirts that showcase the hashtag: #Justice4PrestonLord.

In a statement on its website, the company says, "In a heartfelt tribute to Preston Lord, State Forty Eight introduces a special edition brand tee collection designed in partnership with his family to honor his legacy. Each tee captures Preston’s unique style and the indomitable spirit he carried. These t-shirts are more than just apparel—they are a stand for justice and a beacon of support for his family during unimaginable times. As we remember Preston, a friend and classmate to our team members, all profits from every purchase will directly benefit the family. Join us in this meaningful campaign—wear these tees as a symbol of remembrance and a call to action for Justice for Preston Lord."

State Forty Eight to sell 'Justice4PrestonLord' T-shirts

The shirts will begin shipping on Feb. 12.

No arrests have been made in the boy's killing.

Queen Creek Police submitted a referral for charges against seven people to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

QCPD submits charges against 7 in Preston Lord case

The Queen Creek Police Department has submitted charges to the Maricopa County Attorney against seven individuals in the case and this comes two months after the deadly attack.