State Forty Eight to sell 'Justice4PrestonLord' T-shirts

An Arizona clothing company is selling T-shirts in honor of Preston Lord, the 16-year-old boy who was beaten to death in October at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

State Forty Eight is taking pre-orders for the shirts that showcase the hashtag: #Justice4PrestonLord.

In a statement on its website, the company says, "In a heartfelt tribute to Preston Lord, State Forty Eight introduces a special edition brand tee collection designed in partnership with his family to honor his legacy. Each tee captures Preston’s unique style and the indomitable spirit he carried. These t-shirts are more than just apparel—they are a stand for justice and a beacon of support for his family during unimaginable times. As we remember Preston, a friend and classmate to our team members, all profits from every purchase will directly benefit the family. Join us in this meaningful campaign—wear these tees as a symbol of remembrance and a call to action for Justice for Preston Lord."

The shirts will begin shipping on Feb. 12.

No arrests have been made in the boy's killing.

Queen Creek Police submitted a referral for charges against seven people to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.