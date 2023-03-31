Stay away from orange liquid and soil in northern Arizona, ADEQ officials say

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality are asking people to stay away from orange-colored soil and liquid in a portion of northern Arizona.

The orange soil and liquid, according to a statement, was found near E. eagle Road and E. New Strike Lane in Walker, a town about 12 miles south of Prescott. The area is near an old mine.

"As a precautionary measure, we advise individuals to avoid contact with the orange liquid and soil until further notice," read a portion of the statement, "Due to recent above average precipitation in the region, this orange liquid may be surfacing in other nearby areas."

ADEQ officials say if anyone who came into contact with the orange liquid or soil and is experiencing health effects, they should consult their medical providers.

This story was reported on in Phoenix.

Area where the orange soil and water were found